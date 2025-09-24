Lincoln County authorities seek help finding missing woman

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Elizabeth Michele Bailey, a woman in her early 40s, was reported missing by her daughter on Tuesday, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said.

Bailey was last seen on Saturday when she drove someone to a hospital in Gastonia. She was driving a silver Mazda pickup truck at the time.

Bailey was last seen wearing black jogging pants and a white shirt. She has blonde hair and blue eyes, standing approximately 5′5″ tall, and weighing around 120 pounds.

Her daughter reported her mother missing after not hearing from her for a couple of weeks.

Bailey had been staying in the area of the 2500 block of Lincolnton Highway in Cherryville before her disappearance.

