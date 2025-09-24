Missing woman with diabetes: Gastonia police ask public for assistance

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is seeking public assistance to locate Patricia Skinner, a 55-year-old woman who went missing after failing to pick up her son from the airport.

Skinner was last heard from on Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. when she informed her son she was near the airport. Her son reported her missing when she did not arrive as expected.

She was last seen on Highway 21 in Fairfield County, South Carolina, and authorities have stated there is no reason to suspect foul play at this time.

Skinner is diabetic and may be experiencing issues with her blood sugar, which could be affecting her ability to return home safely.

The Gastonia Police Department urges anyone with information regarding Skinner’s whereabouts to contact them at 704-866-6702 or dial 911.

