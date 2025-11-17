Lincoln County confirms 14th positive rabies case this year

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Lincoln County Animal Services confirmed Monday that a raccoon involved in an altercation with a dog on Echo Lane tested positive for rabies.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when a resident reported the altercation to Animal Services. The homeowner dispatched the raccoon, which was then submitted for rabies testing.

The raccoon was sent to the North Carolina State Laboratory for testing Thursday. Fortunately, there was no known exposure to humans, and the dog involved was up-to-date on its rabies vaccination.

