Lincoln County deputies look for stolen gravesite statue

DENVER, N.C. — Deputies are asking for help finding a statue stolen from a gravesite in eastern Lincoln County.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the statue is bronze and depicts a little girl feeding rabbits.

The statue was last seen at the gravesite on Saturday. The site is on Highway 16 Business in the town of Denver, near Triangle Circle.

It’s worth $3,000, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. J. Propst with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050.

