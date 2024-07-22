Lincoln County deputies search for missing man, woman

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Lincoln County sheriff’s deputies are searching for Jeremy Richard Gales, 37, and Megan Danielle Johnson, 34, who were last seen on July 15 leaving a home in the 3500 block of Startown Road in Lincolnton.

A woman told deputies that her grandson and a woman were missing.

Gales has brown hair and green eyes.

He weighs 205 pounds and has tattoos on his arms. Officials didn’t specify how tall Gales is.

Johnson has brown hair and blue eyes.

She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 204 pounds. She has tattoos on her wrists and on her ankle.

Call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050 if you know anything.

