Pineville police arrest man accused of attacking woman on greenway

PINEVILLE, N.C. — Police in Pineville say officers were able to catch a man who allegedly attacked a woman on a greenway Monday afternoon.

The Pineville Police Department said a woman was jogging on the greenway between Leitner Drive and Centrum Parkway when she reported that she was “grabbed, slammed to the ground, and pinned” by a man.

The victim was able to kick the man off of her, and she ran toward bicyclists who were nearby to call for help. PPD said officers “arrived within seconds of receiving the 911 call.”

Pineville police said officers found the suspect and arrested him. He was identified as Tyrone Lyndin Duncan, 28.

Duncan is facing charges of assault on a female and possession of methamphetamine.

Channel 9 is working on getting more details on this case. Check back for updates.

(WATCH: 1 dead after tree falls on east Charlotte apartments, Charlotte Fire says)

1 dead after tree falls on east Charlotte apartments, Charlotte Fire says

©2024 Cox Media Group