Lincoln County deputies search for missing woman

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who has been reported missing.

Deputies said Shenandoah Rogers was last seen around 4 p.m. last Wednesday.

According to Rogers’ mother, she made suicidal statements about taking pills. She also suffers from Parkinson’s disease, depression, and anxiety.

She is described as 5 feet 2 inches and weighing 160 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Deputies said Rogers drives a white Hyundai Tucson with a North Carolina license plate that reads LLK6208. She may be in the Gastonia area.

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