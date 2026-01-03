Lincoln County man arrested for alleged sex offense and indecent liberties

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — On Dec. 22, Christopher Owensby was arrested by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office on charges of first-degree statutory sex offense and indecent liberties with a child.

Christopher Scott Owensby

The arrest followed an investigation into allegations involving a juvenile victim.

Owensby has been transported to the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center.

This case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to call Detective Capps with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (980) 284-2513.

