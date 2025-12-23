Federal crackdown leads to arrest of 29-year-old in child sex crime case

HICKORY, N.C. — Tony Chache See, 29, was arrested on Dec. 9, as part of a federal crackdown on child sex crimes involving nearly 300 arrests, according to the Hickory Record.

See faces serious charges, including possession and access with intent to view child pornography, along with multiple drug offenses related to cocaine and methamphetamine, according to court documents.

Operation Relentless Justice, conducted by the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Offices, identified 205 victims of child sexual abuse during a two-week period in December 2024. U.S. Attorney Russ Ferguson emphasized the operation’s mission, stating, “The name of the operation says it all – we will be relentless when it comes to protecting our children.”

The operation involved a wide range of crimes, including child sex trafficking and the distribution of child sexual abuse material.

Among those arrested were a police officer from Raleigh, N.C., and a Dallas airman, both charged with producing and distributing child sex abuse material.

See is charged with nine offenses, all occurring in Catawba County, with the most serious involving accessing child pornography of a child under 12 years old.

Additionally, he faces charges for various drug offenses dating from September to December 2024.

