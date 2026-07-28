Lincoln County man charged in alleged pitchfork attack

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a man with stabbing a woman several times with a pitchfork.

Officials say they responded to a home on Laboratory Road on July 20. When they arrived, deputies found a woman suffering from several stab wounds that appeared to have been caused by a pitchfork.

The suspect, 29-year-old Nicholas Andrew Tompkins, had fled the scene.

Nicholas Tompkins

Tompkins was taken into custody the next day and charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

After his first appearance in court, Tompkins was issued $30,000 bond. He is being held in the Lincoln County Detention Center.

The victim was transported to CaroMont Regional Medical Center and received treatment for her injuries.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the sheriff’s office.

©2026 Cox Media Group