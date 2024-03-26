Lincoln County man purchases $1 million ticket after stopping to buy hot dog

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A Lincoln County man is $1 million richer after stopping to buy a hot dog at a gas station last week.

On Friday, Franklin Bracey said he bought a 50X The Cash ticket from Jerry’s One Stop on N.C. 27 East in Iron Station.

“It blew my mind. I scratched it in my car,” Bracey said. “My first thought was just, ‘No way.’”

Bracey said he told his girlfriend the news as soon as he got home.

“First thing I said was, ‘Baby, sit down,’” he explained.

On Monday, Bracey decided to take home a lump sum of $429,003, after required state and federal tax withholdings.

“I’ve never won anything over $100 before,” he said.

