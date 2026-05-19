Lincoln County woman charged with filing false report

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says a woman has been charged after investigators determined she filed a false report with law enforcement.

Detectives concluded the investigation on May 18 and arrested Clara Depasquale, according to a news release.

She was given a $10,000 secured bond and taken to the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center.

Clara Depasquale

The sheriff’s office reminded the public that knowingly giving false information to law enforcement is a crime and can pull resources away from real emergencies and active investigations.

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