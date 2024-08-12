Lincolnton grandmother plans to use $4M prize for grandkids

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A Lincoln County grandmother immediately thought about her grandchildren when she won the first $4 million top prize in a new lottery game.

“I’ve got a bunch of grandkids,” said Rachel Sadler. “I want to make sure they have a nice future.”

Sadler bought her scratch-off, a $30 Supreme 7s ticket, on Tuesday. She got it from Save Mart on East Main Street in Lincolnton.

“It was my first time buying that ticket,” she said. “I guess I just liked the blue and white color.”

For her prize, Sadler chose a lump sum of $2.4 million, taking home $1,716,009 after taxes.

“I think I’m still in a state of shock,” she said.

Debuting in July, the Supreme 7s game has four $4 million top prizes and 10 total $100,000 prizes. Right now, three $4 million prizes and nine $100,000 prizes are left to be claimed.

