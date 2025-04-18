Lincolnton police arrest bank robbery suspect, 2 with outstanding warrants

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Police arrested a bank robbery suspect and two others in the bank parking lot in Lincolnton on Thursday.

The Lincolnton Police Department responded to People’s Bank on East Main Street around 1:20 p.m., officials said.

The scene was active for some time and police asked those nearby to keep an eye out for an older white male wearing a jacket and pants and driving a white or silver pickup truck, according to officials.

But during that time, police arrested two men in the bank’s parking lot who they said were there at the wrong time.

The two men had outstanding felony warrants out against them and police said the suspects were arrested on the spot.

Police arrested the bank robbery suspect that night around 8:30 p.m. Bryan Keith Flowers has been charged with common robbery and felony possession of stolen goods.

Further charges are pending from the FBI and the U.S. Probation, officials said.

