Lincolnton police searching for missing 40-year-old woman

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — The Lincolnton Police Department is searching for a 40-year-old woman who was reported missing nearly a year ago.

Police said Candice Jean Aufrecht, also known as Candice Jean O’Brien, was last seen in March 2023.

She was at the Chick-fil-A in Lincolnton with Zachary William Rame, according to police.

Police said Aufrecht is described as 5 feet 4 inches and weighs 170 pounds. She also has a tattoo on her upper chest that reads “Payton.”

Anyone with information about Aufrecht’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lincolnton Police Department at 704-736-8900.

