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Ch. 9 to air Lindsey Graham funeral services in D.C., South Carolina

By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com
Remembering Lindsey Graham
By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com

WASHINGTON — Funeral services for Senator Lindsey Graham are scheduled for this week in Washington, D.C., and Columbia, South Carolina.

On Tuesday, an arrival ceremony at the Capitol will honor his Air Force service before a Washington National Cathedral service, featuring a tribute from President Donald Trump.

ALSO READ: Longtime friend, aide reflects on Sen. Lindsey Graham’s decades of service

Wednesday’s events include a procession through South Carolina, with an F-16 flyover, leading to a final service at the First Baptist Church of Columbia.

>>>Channel 9 will have complete coverage of the services on air and online starting with government reporter Joe Bruno, who will be in Washington; then we’ll have crews in Columbia for the memorials in the Palmetto State.

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