Line break shuts down Mooresville highway

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Crews are responding to a line break in Mooresville that has shut down a stretch of highway.
A portion of N.C. Highway 150 has been shut down by first responders after a line broke in the area.
Chopper 9 Skyzoom was over the scene, which appeared to be the site of some construction work, where a backhoe was situated over top of a line that had a gas pouring out.
Channel 9 is working to confirm what type of gas is leaking from the line.
Next door to the line break is Randy Marion Chevrolet Cadillac. Officials told Channel 9 that the building was evacuated and that everyone is safe.
The gas stopped leaking from the line after 11:30 p.m., but the highway remained closed.
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
