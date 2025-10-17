Local

Live Nation partners with Tepper Sports to build event venue near Bank of America Stadium

By Charlotte Business Journal
Bank of America Stadium Tepper Sports anticipates hosting 80 to 100 events per year at the indoor music center, with cumulative attendance of 250,000. In addition to concerts, comedy shows and other performances, the venue will be used for private and corporate events and pregame hospitality for Panthers games and other stadium events. (Melissa Key)
CHARLOTTE — Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) has formed a partnership with Tepper Sports & Entertainment to develop and run a new 4,400-capacity indoor music venue next to Bank of America Stadium, the companies disclosed today.

On Oct. 6, Tepper Sports shared plans with City Council’s economic development committee to build an 89,000-square-foot indoor venue on 2 acres of land by the North Gate of the uptown stadium. Charlotte city government owns the 25-acre site the stadium occupies; this week, council approved changes to the property lease allowing for the music venue to be added.

Tepper Sports owns BofA Stadium, the NFL Carolina Panthers and Major League Soccer team Charlotte FC. Live Nation is the largest concert promoter in the world. The company also owns and operates amphitheaters and concert halls across the U.S. and overseas.

