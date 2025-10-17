Live Nation partners with Tepper Sports to build event venue near Bank of America Stadium

CHARLOTTE — Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) has formed a partnership with Tepper Sports & Entertainment to develop and run a new 4,400-capacity indoor music venue next to Bank of America Stadium, the companies disclosed today.

On Oct. 6, Tepper Sports shared plans with City Council’s economic development committee to build an 89,000-square-foot indoor venue on 2 acres of land by the North Gate of the uptown stadium. Charlotte city government owns the 25-acre site the stadium occupies; this week, council approved changes to the property lease allowing for the music venue to be added.

Tepper Sports owns BofA Stadium, the NFL Carolina Panthers and Major League Soccer team Charlotte FC. Live Nation is the largest concert promoter in the world. The company also owns and operates amphitheaters and concert halls across the U.S. and overseas.

Read more at the Charlotte Business Journal’s website here.

VIDEO: Tepper Sports proposes 4,400-seat indoor venue in Uptown

Tepper Sports proposes 4,400-seat indoor venue in Uptown

©2025 Cox Media Group