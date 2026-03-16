LIVE UPDATES: Carolinas under Severe Thunderstorm Watch; tracking damaging winds, possible tornadoes

CHARLOTTE — 9 a.m. — Latest updates in Cleveland County
- Tornado warning has been canceled for Cleveland County
8:45 a.m. — Latest updates in Burke County
- A tree is down in Burke County along Highway 70, west of Glen Alpine, Burke 9aa reports
8:30 a.m. — The latest forecast with Meteorologist Keith Monday
- A Tornado Warning has been issued for Cleveland County, continuing until 9 a.m.
- A Tornado Watch has been issued for Chesterfield County, continuing until 9 a.m.
Severe threats include damaging winds and tornadoes this morning. Some large hail is also possible along with torrential downpours. Be safe this morning! pic.twitter.com/6rWSq87XWy— Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) March 16, 2026
6 a.m. — FORECAST: Carolinas under Severe Thunderstorm Watch; tracking damaging winds, possible tornadoes
- We are on track for a threat of severe weather today across our region.
- A large line of storms moving in from the west arrives by late morning and then races across the entire viewing area.
- Damaging winds and tornadoes are the main threats, but some large hail is also possible.
- The worst weather moves east by the early afternoon, but rain continues long after with gusty winds.
- Temps stay in the 60s most of the day before dropping into the 50s late afternoon.
- The mountains will see a changeover from rain to snow this afternoon. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place up there tonight.
- Several inches possible at the highest ridgetops but lower elevations just seeing a little coating.
- Bitter cold tonight with temps below freezing areawide.
- We only warm to the upper 40s with sunshine on St Patrick’s Day.
- Warmer weather returns by the end of the week as we stay dry and quiet.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for most of our area until 11 am. Storms arriving from the west later this morning will bring in damaging winds and even a tornado threat. This threat will ease up after midday and shift east.— Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) March 16, 2026
Stay alert this morning as storms arrive. pic.twitter.com/cfOhLFFaaP
FORECAST: Carolinas under Severe Thunderstorm Watch; tracking damaging winds, possible tornadoes
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