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LIVE UPDATES: Carolinas under Severe Thunderstorm Watch; tracking damaging winds, possible tornadoes

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — 9 a.m. — Latest updates in Cleveland County

  • Tornado warning has been canceled for Cleveland County

8:45 a.m. — Latest updates in Burke County

  • A tree is down in Burke County along Highway 70, west of Glen Alpine, Burke 9aa reports

8:30 a.m. — The latest forecast with Meteorologist Keith Monday

  • A Tornado Warning has been issued for Cleveland County, continuing until 9 a.m.
  • A Tornado Watch has been issued for Chesterfield County, continuing until 9 a.m.

6 a.m. — FORECAST: Carolinas under Severe Thunderstorm Watch; tracking damaging winds, possible tornadoes

  • We are on track for a threat of severe weather today across our region.
  • A large line of storms moving in from the west arrives by late morning and then races across the entire viewing area.
  • Damaging winds and tornadoes are the main threats, but some large hail is also possible.
  • The worst weather moves east by the early afternoon, but rain continues long after with gusty winds.
  • Temps stay in the 60s most of the day before dropping into the 50s late afternoon.
  • The mountains will see a changeover from rain to snow this afternoon. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place up there tonight.
  • Several inches possible at the highest ridgetops but lower elevations just seeing a little coating.
  • Bitter cold tonight with temps below freezing areawide.
  • We only warm to the upper 40s with sunshine on St Patrick’s Day.
  • Warmer weather returns by the end of the week as we stay dry and quiet.

FORECAST: Carolinas under Severe Thunderstorm Watch; tracking damaging winds, possible tornadoes

Monday morning's forecast with Meteorologist Keith Monday

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