Lived legacy: Loved ones carry out former basketball star’s mission to give back

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A former high school basketball star made it his life’s mission to give back. Now, nearly a month after his death, his family and the community are carrying out his legacy.

The courts at Shoot 360 Charlotte are one of the many places Cameron Stout would spend his time. The 20-year-old phenom was a standout at Salisbury High School and got a basketball scholarship to play at Pfeiffer University.

Bettering himself wasn’t enough for Stout. He always wanted to help others.

“I get messages almost every day about people telling me things that he’s done for them. Just being around,” said his sister, Kayla Caldwell.

At a young age, Stout started a nonprofit to mentor youth with his sister. And on top of that, he would train kids both at Shoot 360 and at a Salisbury YMCA — not just on how to be great basketball players, but even better young men.

They were acts of selflessness for a young man who had it all. It even overwhelmed his family.

“For us, it was kind of surprising because Cam is very quiet,” Caldwell said. “He doesn’t just say a lot. He does a lot.”

But right as that nonprofit and his basketball career were taking off, tragedy struck. Stout was killed in a single-car crash outside of Charlotte on May 19.

It was a life cut too short. One of the owners Shoot 360 said Stout was the ultimate example for both young people and adults on how to live their lives.

“The way he carries himself was different,” Aerik Williams said. “I got a son who comes in here and trains, he’s in seventh grade. He wants to be good. He wants to be like Cam. I have to remind him, make sure you carry yourself like Cam carries himself.”

Stout’s memory is far from gone. His sister said she and some others in his family will carry on the mission by continuing his nonprofit. When they help kids in need find answers, motivation, and love, they’ll remember Cam just as he was.

“A big kid. A bundle of joy,” Caldwell said.

A GoFundMe has been started in Stout’s memory that will send all proceeds to his nonprofit so it can keep going in his memory. If you would like to donate, click here.

(WATCH BELOW: Carolina Strong: East Meck graduate runs elementary school chess club)

Carolina Strong: East Meck graduate runs elementary school chess club

©2024 Cox Media Group