Livingstone College president launches urgent search for kidney donor

SALISBURY, N.C. — A local college president made a personal plea at this year’s graduation ceremony, and now there’s a community effort to help save his life.

“Every night after a long workday, here. I have to go home and get on a dialysis machine for 9 1/2 hours to get up the next day to go do it all over again, 7 days a week,” said Livingston College President Anthony Davis.

Davis, at commencement, revealed that he has stage 5 kidney failure, and he needs a transplant.

He said his blood type is O positive, and his wife and children are not a match.

Davis is now launching a national campaign to find a living donor starting tomorrow.

Local non-profit groups will host a health fair and blood drive on the college campus in Salisbury tomorrow from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The goal is to try and find a match for Davis and raise awareness about the importance of organ donation.

To sign up, visit oneblood.org/donate-now and enter sponsor code 54397.

All blood donors must bring a valid photo ID, be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be in general good health.

Walk-ins are welcome for the health fair portion of the event and will be accommodated for the blood drive as space allows.

VIDEO: ‘Instant connection’: Billboard off I-77 leads to kidney donor, new friendship for Huntersville man

‘Instant connection’: Billboard off I-77 leads to kidney donor, new friendship for Huntersville man

©2025 Cox Media Group