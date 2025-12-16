Local 911 operator helps deliver Christmas letters to Santa

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Inside the York County Police Department, you can hear jingle bells from one of Santa’s helpers.

Samantha Vincent is a 911 operator, and an ‘elf’ who’s busy getting letters ready for Santa to see.

“Hey Santa, I’ve been good this year,” one letter read.

The letters are full of Christmas wishes and declarations of faith in Old Saint Nick.

“I know some people don’t believe in you, but I do,” another letter read.

Some kids were less interested in gifts, but had quite big questions for the big guy.

“What’s your real name?” one child asked. “Will you write me a letter? Have you seen any snow this year? I really love Batman, do you know Batman? Do you feel happy?”

One letter topped them all when it came to generosity.

“For Christmas I don’t want any gifts, but I would like my sibling to be on the nice list and my parents to be on the nice list,” the letter read.

“It’s nice to know that not every kid is the kid that asks for a car,” Vincent said. “It’s just the little things that make them happy.”

She’s giving the letters to a York police officer. The officer will rush them to other officers at the North Pole Police Department in Alaska. Officers there will ensure that each one gets to Santa Claus.

“Santa is responding to the letters,” Vincent said. “They’re just helping get them to Santa.”

Officers hope their work will earn them a spot on the good list, too.

