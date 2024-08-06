Local animal rescue looks for foster homes during Tropical Storm Debby

CHARLOTTE — A local animal rescue needs help to protect dogs in Hurricane Debby’s path.

Forgotten, Now Family Rescue in Charlotte said it’s looking for foster homes for dogs from Marion County, South Carolina. The rescue said the pups are coming from a shelter that houses most dogs outside.

The rescue said it needs help with:

Daily walks, feedings, and playtime

Fostering

Expenses

Forgotten, Now Family Rescue said it wants to help dogs at two other shelters that are at risk of flooding.

Email forgottennowfamily@gmail.com if you can help.





