Local bar closes out of respect for person killed over the weekend

CHERAW, S.C. — A local bar is closed as a sign of respect for the member of the Sandtrap Social Club who died in the parking lot Saturday.

Monday the Chesterfield County Sheriff Cambo Streater said so many others could have been hurt in Saturday’s shooting.

“A lot of people have guns and a lot of people think guns are the answer,” Streater said.

He said before that gun violence outside the Sandtrap Social Club Saturday, detectives were called to the area due to a lot of customers parking on nearby highways to get to the bar.

“They had to go clear cars out of the road so traffic could flow,” said Streater. “It was that many people out there.”

Streater said his officers stayed close by expecting more activity. Hours later around 1:30 a.m., those same officers heard gunshots and quickly responded.

They found the victim, 32-year-old Terry Leach, had been shot and killed. A second person shot had already been taken to the hospital. Investigators said it was over an argument that started earlier in the day.

“I am amazed no one else was hit by the number of shell casings that were out on the ground on the highway,” said Streater.

The second person involved in the shooting is still in critical condition with serious injuries. Investigators said he will likely be charged.

As for the bar, detectives have been called there two other times in the past six months for violence.

