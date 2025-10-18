Investigation underway after deadly shooting in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — A shooting early this morning in the parking lot of the Sandtrap Bar and Grill in the Cheraw area of Chesterfield County left one person dead and another critically injured.

The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident, which involved two individuals who reportedly exchanged gunfire following a prior altercation.

Despite the severity of the incident, officials have stated that there is no ongoing threat to the community.

