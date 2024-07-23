Local business leaders headed to Paris for Olympics

CHARLOTTE — The Summer Olympics begin July 26 in Paris and there are several Charlotte connections beyond the obvious (homegrown NBA star Stephen Curry with the U.S. men’s basketball team).

Former Bank of America Corp. executive Cathy Bessant, who became CEO of the Foundation For The Carolinas in January, is heading to Paris with her family. It’s her first Olympics.

But Bessant, who spoke to CBJ while driving back from an errand to retrieve red, white and blue gear for the Games, recalled falling in love with the Olympics watching them on TV as a young girl in the 1960s.

One of Bessant’s former colleagues, BofA Charlotte President Kieth Cockrell, will be in Paris with his family for the Games, too, as are other local business leaders.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Hometown hopefuls look to bring back gold from Paris 2024 Olympics

Hometown hopefuls look to bring back gold from Paris 2024 Olympics













©2024 Cox Media Group