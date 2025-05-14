‘Very common’: Dietary supplements could do more harm than good in some cases

CHARLOTTE — More than half of all people nationwide take some kind of dietary supplement, but in some cases, those supplements could end up doing more harm than good.

For some people, the supplement journey can be overwhelming.

“There’s so many online, with influencers or television ads, and you wonder how do I put this together for me?” said 57-year-old Misha Porembski.

Porembski connected with Ruben Bowlby, a trainer and certified nutrition counselor. He says one of the biggest mistakes with supplements is taking the wrong dose.

“So everything that we do here, everything’s third-party tested. If it’s in there, it’s the right amount and the correct dose,” Bowlby said.

Dr. Diego Remolina with the Emory School of Medicine says knowing the possible side effects of supplements is critical.

“Overdose is very common,” Remolina said.

For example, he says too much Vitamin C could cause kidney stones. Garlic could be harmful to people prone to bleeding or on blood thinners. Ashwaganda, an herb promoted for hormonal balance, can cause liver damage and thyroid issues, and biotin, a supplement for hair and nails, poses risks as well.

“If you’re taking biotin and you get to your primary doctor and get your thyroid checked, the results are going to be off,” Remolina said.

Supplements aren’t required to have approval from the Food and Drug Administration, so Remolina says you should look for the “USP Verified” label.

“It’s an individual third-party that verified the components and verified that everything in the label is correct,” Remolina said.

Porembski says finding the right supplements and the right nutrition has been a game-changer.

“I want to be strong and be able to hike as far as my daughters want to hike,” Porembski said.

Doctors say it’s important to understand how supplements might interact wit other medications you take. For that reason and many others, it’s critical that you speak with your primary care physician about supplements before you take them.

©2025 Cox Media Group