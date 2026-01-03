Local business owner speaks out amid US military operation in home country

CHARLOTTE — The Venezuelan population in the Charlotte area is small, but many of the people in that community are rejoicing Saturday night.

Channel 9’s Glenn Counts talked to the owner of the only Venezuelan restaurant in the area. Los Chamos has been in business for six years along South Boulevard.

The owner, Michael Meza, left his home country of Venezuela seven years ago. He described the terrible conditions under the Maduro regime and is glad to see him go.

“I can’t believe it’s happening now. It’s real. It’s going on right now and it was a super relief,” said Meza. “This is not the end, it’s just the beginning. Like I said, it’s gonna be a path, but I’m super hopeful that this is the right path.”

Meza is hopeful that condition will improve for his people and that he will be able to return hope and visit his family, something he hasn’t been able to do for the last seven years.

