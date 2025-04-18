Carolina Strong: Local cancer survivor, family bring pediatric cancer advocacy to DC

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — One Huntersville family has made it their mission to spread awareness about pediatric cancer after their son’s own cancer battle.

“I hope this is his legacy, I hope that he speaks out for other children, it’s why we’ve been bringing him to DC with us,” Luke Miller’s mom, Megan, told Channel 9’s Elsa Gillis.

Megan said Luke was just three years old when he was diagnosed with T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma. Now, at age six, Luke is cancer free.

“We rang the bell last year in February and ironically, it was our first time going out to DC as pediatric cancer advocates,” Megan said.

The Miller family recently made their second trip to Washington, D.C. with the Alliance for Childhood Cancer, using their cancer experience to help others.

“It’s really sharing your story, so the legislators know it’s not just the House bill or numbers on paper. These are actual, real people that these bills are affecting,” Megan said.

Megan said they’re pushing for access to care for kids who need out-of-state treatment, to protect federal funding for pediatric cancer research, and to preserve Medicaid coverage.

“Some of these cancers are so aggressive that they move faster than funding can get to these families,” Megan said.

They’ve also written a children’s book to help kids like Luke and their families navigate their own cancer journeys. For more information about the book, click here.

