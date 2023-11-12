Local church passes out Thanksgiving meal boxes

CHARLOTTE — A local church is helping families across the city enjoy a home-cooked Thanksgiving dinner.

On Saturday, New Foundation Church International in North Charlotte hosted a food box donation. About 100 boxes were given, complete with Thanksgiving sides.

Ivory Stanback, one of the event’s organizers, broke down what’s in the meal boxes.

“We have gravy, we have rice, we have mashed potatoes, we have dressing, and we’re also giving out turkeys as well, so we want to do a complete meal,” Stanback said.

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, last year, the average cost of Thanksgiving dinner was a little more than $64—a 20% jump from 2021.

(WATCH BELOW: Note left in blessing box shows dire need for food donations in Cabarrus County)

Note left in blessing box shows dire need for food donations in Cabarrus County

©2023 Cox Media Group