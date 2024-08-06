Local coffee company snags South End spot

CHARLOTTE — A specialty coffee company is the first retail tenant to be revealed for a mixed-use development currently under construction at the edge of uptown and South End.

Charlotte-based Night Swim Coffee expects to open in the third quarter of 2025 at Queensbridge Collective, according to a press release. It will be on the ground floor of the project’s 42-story residential tower.

Riverside Investment & Development Co. and Woodfield Development are behind Queensbridge Collective. The multifamily residential tower, which broke ground in the spring of 2023 , will have 409 luxury apartments for rent, nearly 25,000 square feet of retail space and a parking deck with about 400 spaces. It will be the second-tallest residential building in the Carolinas upon completion, according to Riverside, with amenities like indoor and outdoor fitness facilities, green space and areas for entertainment, banquets and meetings.

Continue reading on CBJ’s website here.

(WATCH BELOW: CMPD investigates attempted armed robbery at South End light rail station)

CMPD investigates attempted armed robbery at South End light rail station









©2024 Cox Media Group