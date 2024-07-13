Local country clubs teeing up major renovations

NORTH CAROLINA — Country clubs in the Charlotte region and beyond are plowing capital into their golf courses, amenities and more amid a surge in demand — revenue.

That includes The Peninsula Club on Lake Norman, which is targeting a fall completion of its $18 million course renovation.

Firethorne Country Club in Marvin is nearing completion of a three-phased investment in the golf course and clubhouse that includes remaking the 25-year-old course with more heat-resistant, hybrid bent grass greens.

And in Mint Hill, Pine Lake Country Club will start a major course renovation in November.

VIDEO: Lightning strike believed to be cause of house fire in Ballantyne Country Club, officials say

