Local farmers markets aim to fill gap as SNAP benefits run out

CHARLOTTE — Benefits for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program are going to run out in two days, leaving many people searching for answers to feed themselves and their families.

Channel 9 has shown you how local food banks are strained by reduced funding and increased need. Channel 9’s Erika Jackson learned that farmers markets are stepping up the relief effort.

SNAP users will still be able to get credits to spend at five local farmers markets, even when SNAP benefits are paused on Nov. 1.

“We know that there are people that are already struggling, that are very likely to go hungry if they don’t have any resource at all,” said Kenya Joseph, the board chairman with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Food Policy Council.

Joseph works with local farmers markets to match SNAP benefits with the “SNAP Double Bucks” program.

Even though SNAP benefits will be paused on Nov. 1, local families can show their EBT card to get $50 in tokens per day to spend at certain farmers markets. Otherwise, there’s no spending required. EBT cardholders can get the credit by showing their card to an employee at the designated tent at the farmers market.

It’s thanks to a partnership with Mecklenburg County Public Health.

The following farmers markets are participating:

Charlotte Regional Market - 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Saturdays

Davidson Market - 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturdays

Matthews Community Market - 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturdays

South End Market - 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturdays

Uptown Market - 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Saturdays

“We understand that it’s not going to cover your entire food need and your food cost, and we’re hoping that we can just help in any way that we can in that situation,” Joseph said.

Joseph admits she’s not sure how many people will add a farmers market stop to their weekend, but she says they’re prepared for an influx.

“We’re sure enough to know that at least this first move on this Saturday is absolutely the right move we can provide,” Joseph said.

If you don’t need food assistance, you can still help. The Uptown Farmers Market is hosting a food drive for Nourish Up; you can pick up fresh food at the farmers market and drop it off in the donation bin on site.

