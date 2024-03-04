Local fraternity collects more than 2K items for people living with homelessness

CHARLOTTE — A local fraternity is continuing its efforts to raise awareness about homelessness in our community.

Just a few weeks ago, members of the Charlotte Chapter of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity spent a few nights out in the cold for a great cause.

Members of the group slept in tents on their chapter grounds, just off Beatties Ford Road.

The group says since they began their ‘Kappas in the Cold’ event in 2023, they’ve collected more than 2,000 items for people living with homelessness in collaboration with Hope Vibes Charlotte.

“I do believe we can help mitigate the problem, but it’s going to take all of us, and that’s what this is about; it’s about increasing public awareness and what we can do together to help fix the problem,” Kappa Alpha Psi member Kevin Lattimore said.

The fraternity will continue to take donations like toiletries, gloves, and hats. Anyone interested in donating can drop items off at their Beatties Ford Road headquarters.

