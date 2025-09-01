Local golf course among NC’s toughest

CHARLOTTE — Like most rankings of the Tar Heel State’s golf courses, the list of North Carolina’s 100 Hardest Courses starts with Pinehurst No. 2, known to golfers as the Beast of the East.

Pinehurst No. 2 and Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, both of which have hosted major championships this decade, have the highest course ratings in the state, according to ACBJ List research.

Donald Ross’ Pinehurst No. 2 has a rating of 77.9 from its 7,551-yard championship tees. Quail Hollow’s rating is 77.2 for the 7,618-yard course.

