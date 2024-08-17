Local hair stylist holds back-to-school braid giveaway

CHARLOTTE — A local hair stylist is helping kids feel and look their best for the new school year.

Teresa Hutchinson, also known as the Braid Barbie, hosted a back-to-school braid giveaway Saturday morning at the Dooby Shop School of Cosmetology in north Charlotte.

Kids were treated to free braids, haircuts, and school supplies.

Hutchinson told Channel 9 why events like this are so important to the community.

“It’s important to give back. We definitely want to ensure the kids are ready to return to school. We understand some parents may not be able to afford school supplies or hair services, so we’re just here to give as much as we can,” Hutchinson expressed.

She said the event served at least 1,000 kids.

