CMS holds back-to-school celebration

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students are getting a head start celebrating their return to the classroom.

The district held a back-to-school celebration this morning at McClintock Middle School where families connected with classmates, staff, and community resources.

“It shows that were really partnering we people. we know we can’t have students excel without our community partners. and with our families being engaged and involved and connected with us through our student success,” Shanna Spickard of CMS said.

The celebration also marked the launch of the “CMS Family Academy” to help support student success.

School will start back for CMS on August 24th.

(WATCH BELOW: CMS works to fill bus driver vacancies as first day of school nears)

CMS works to fill bus driver vacancies as first day of school nears

©2024 Cox Media Group