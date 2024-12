Several local high schools in North Carolina are competing for the state championship this week.

In the 1A Division, Charlotte’s Corvian Community High School will play Tarboro on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium on N.C. State’s campus.

In the 2A Division, Monroe High School will take on Northeastern High School of Elizabeth City at Kenan Stadium at UNC.

In the 3A championship, West Charlotte High School will play Seventy-First High School of Fayetteville at N.C. State.

