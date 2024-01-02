Local hospitals share pictures of 2024′s first babies

CHARLOTTE — In the first hours of the New Year, families across the Carolinas welcomed the first babies of 2024.

A family from Fort Mill, S.C. had one of the first girls of the year. Nivi Rolla was born at 12:39 a.m. at Novant Health in Ballantyne.

Crew River Clingerman was born a few hours later at 2:27 a.m. at Novant Health Huntersville.

From Charlotte, Nimiya Howze said having her baby on New Year’s is a unique experience.

“It’s like a mini-race that I just won!” she said after having Nihara at 4:48 a.m at Piedmont Rock Hill.

Welcome to all the newborns in 2024!

