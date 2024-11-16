Local ice cream shop expands to Plaza Midwood

CHARLOTTE — Seemingly Overzealous has found a niche for its allergy-friendly desserts, sparking its expansion into Plaza Midwood.

There could be additional growth moving forward, says Garrett Tichy, co-founder. He and wife Jessica Berresse are behind that brand.

Seemingly Overzealous’ second location opens at 1308 The Plaza at noon on Nov. 16.

That 1,200-square-foot shop is formerly home to Cold Hearted Gelato, which closed in August.

