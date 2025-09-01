Local

Local laborers take part in annual Labor Day Parade in Uptown

Charlotte Labor Day Parade Organizers emphasized that this event was a genuine Labor Day parade, as it was put on by local laborers. (WSOC.)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte celebrated Labor Day with a parade in Uptown, highlighting the contributions of local workers and unions, including ironworkers, teamsters, SEIU, and IATSE.

The parade was organized by local laborers and served as a platform for local politicians to connect with voters ahead of the September 9th primary.

“I think there are a lot of people like me who are waiting for the polling places to expand,” said Jesse Oppenheim, a District 8 candidate.

The parade featured a variety of unions, such as the ironworkers, truckers with the teamsters, service workers with SEIU, and theater workers with IATSE.

Organizers emphasized that this event was a genuine Labor Day parade, as it was put on by local laborers.

