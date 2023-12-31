Local leaders to hold prayer service in hopes of bringing changes to CATS safety

CHARLOTTE — With the new year just around the corner, employees at the Charlotte Area Transit System are hoping for better safety measures.

Throughout this year, there have been several incidents involving CATS; most recently, a driver was hit by a stray bullet last week. Fortunately, he is back home from the hospital and recovering.

Both drivers and employees are grateful for their colleague’s recovery, and they will be holding a prayer service on Sunday at 10 a.m. at Throne of Grace Church on Albemarle Road.

Sheriff McFadden, Councilwoman Lawana Mayfield, and Union members are some of the speakers at the event. They are expected to call for improved safety measures for drivers.

Veteran crime reporter Glenn Counts spoke with Khalayiah Stevenson, whose aunt is a bus driver for CATS. She told Counts she worries for her aunt’s safety at work constantly.

“She rides the bus; she drives the bus,” Stevenson told Counts. “She’s always down here; she’s always driving the bus; they don’t know which route she’s on; they can’t use their phones, so we never know until we get a text or call.”

The federal government is also calling on transit systems across the country to do more to protect their drivers. Union officials are encouraged by that because they are hopeful it will spark change in our area.

