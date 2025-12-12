Local man charged with threatening President Trump, faces 15 years in prison

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Christian Wolfe Daniels, of Salisbury, was arrested by the FBI on Thursday, charged with threatening President Donald Trump and communicating threats via interstate communication.

The criminal complaint against Daniels includes two counts of making threats against the President on Nov. 13 and 14, and one count of transmitting threats in interstate commerce on Nov. 17.

“We’re not going to abide threats against President Trump in the Middle District of North Carolina,” said U.S. Attorney Dan Bishop in a news release. “As soon as I received the details, I insisted we act immediately. I’m grateful to the FBI and AUSA Iverson for their quick response.”

If convicted on all counts, Daniels faces a maximum term of 15 years of imprisonment and a term of supervised release of not more than 3 years.

