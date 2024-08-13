Local man looks for love in upcoming ‘The Golden Bachelorette’

LOS ANGELES — A 65-year-old Lincoln County man will compete against 23 men for Joan Vassos’ heart in ABC’s “The Golden Bachelorette.”
Michael, of Denver, is a retired banking CEO.
The woman he is hoping to win over is a 61-year-old school administrator from Rockville, Maine. Joan Vassos is a mother of four and grandmother of two.
Vassos’ husband died in 2021. She appeared on the inaugural season of “The Golden Bachelorette.”
“There’s a term called the hopeless romantic, but I feel like I’m a hopeful romantic,” she said in a video promo.
The ages of the contestants range from 57 to 69.
The series premiers on Sept. 18.
