Local man looks for love in upcoming ‘The Golden Bachelorette’

LOS ANGELES — A 65-year-old Lincoln County man will compete against 23 men for Joan Vassos’ heart in ABC’s “The Golden Bachelorette.”

Michael, of Denver, is a retired banking CEO.

The woman he is hoping to win over is a 61-year-old school administrator from Rockville, Maine. Joan Vassos is a mother of four and grandmother of two.

Joan Vassos, a private school administrator from Rockland, MD, has been announced as the Golden Bachelorette. (ABC News)

Vassos’ husband died in 2021. She appeared on the inaugural season of “The Golden Bachelorette.”

“There’s a term called the hopeless romantic, but I feel like I’m a hopeful romantic,” she said in a video promo.

The ages of the contestants range from 57 to 69.

The series premiers on Sept. 18.

©2024 Cox Media Group