Local man missing off NC coast, US Coast Guard says

OAK ISLAND, N.C. — A man from Clover went missing while boating off the coast of North Carolina.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Oak Island Police Department say Jeffrey Kale went fishing on Saturday afternoon, leaving from the Southport Wildlife Boat Ramp.

Kale, 47, left around 4 p.m. Saturday on his white 32-foot Cape Horn boat with hull number NC4431FA. When he didn’t return by 10:30 p.m., his family alerted local authorities.

The Coast Guard is searching the Atlantic Ocean between Blackjack and Steeples. Oak Island PD says they’re looking around where he’s fished before.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or the local Coast Guard command center at 910-343-3880.

