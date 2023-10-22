Local ministry aimed at helping community hosts block party to prep for grand opening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new church has opened its doors in the Queen City.

Souled Outreach Ministry will focus on assisting people experiencing homelessness, survivors of domestic violence, people suffering from substance abuse problems, and individuals living with mental illness.

In preparation for their first Sunday, the ministry hosted a block party from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday on Beatties Ford Road.

“When they come in to get therapy, we also provide them with resources of what’s available in Mecklenburg County. housing, medicine, and primary care doctors. we’re not just a church we’re a resource center as well,” Pastor Samantha Council said.

Souled Outreach will host an official grand opening inside their building on Sunday at 3 p.m.

