Local non-profit opens new Hunger Hub

CHARLOTTE — A local non-profit officially opened its new Hunger Hub Friday afternoon.

Nourish Up celebrated the monumental day with our family of volunteers, donors, neighbors, and friends.

The organization will also be holding a community cookout on Saturday in celebration of the opening.

They will be serving hamburgers, hotdogs, and fruit. There will also be an ice cream truck and a kid’s zone at the family-friendly event.

It is expected to begin at 12 p.m. on Carrier Drive.

VIDEO: Charlotte non-profits celebrates new community center with spring festival

Charlotte non-profits celebrates new community center with spring festival

©2024 Cox Media Group