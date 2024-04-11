Local nonprofit addresses Black maternal and infant health disparities

CHARLOTTE — A local nonprofit helped one woman find her voice and advocate for her health. Now, she wants to empower other mothers to do the same.

Brianna Dunlap has her hands full. Her precious baby boys are her life, but having them put her life at risk.

“In my first pregnancy, it was stroke level,” she said. “My blood pressure was that high.”

All three of them are now thriving with the help of Care Ring. The local organization works with moms during and after pregnancy to lower the risk of death. Care Ring CEO Tchernavia Montgomery said the staggering national statistics hold true in Mecklenburg County.

“Black women are two to three times likely to have mortality in pregnancy,” Montgomery said. “Or that Black infants here in Mecklenburg County are five times more likely to die in their first year of life than white infants.”

