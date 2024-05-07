Local organization donates $150K to families of four fallen officers

CHARLOTTE — A local organization donated $150,000 to the families of the four officers who were killed while serving a warrant in east Charlotte.

Hood Hargett Breakfast Club presented the check to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Foundation for its Helping Our Heroes fund.

The organization said the funds will go to agencies involved in the incident.

Charlotte City Manager Marcus Jones and Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio both attended the event.

