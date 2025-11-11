Local pizza restaurant closing after 17 years

CHARLOTTE — The Pizza Peel & Tap Room’s last day will be Nov. 16, it posted yesterday on social media. The restaurant has been dishing up gourmet pizza, wings and draft beer at 4422 Colwick Road for 17 years.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to have served this community. Much Love!,” The Pizza Peel posted on Instagram.

The brand was founded in 2008 by the Bigham family, behind Stomp, Chomp & Roll.

